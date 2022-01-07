ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WR Antonio Brown clears waivers, becomes free agent

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Antonio Brown claims he has been dealing with an ankle injury since October. TNS

Star wide receiver Antonio Brown can now sign with the NFL team of his choice ahead of the upcoming playoffs. It's unclear if any club would have him this winter or if he could play in even a single game over the next month.

As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk explained, Brown cleared waivers and became a free agent on Friday, one day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially released the talented-yet-seemingly troubled seven-time Pro Bowl selection and less than one full week after he stormed off the field in the middle of last Sunday's win at the New York Jets.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians claimed Thursday that Brown's actions at MetLife Stadium occurred because the 33-year-old with a lengthy history of off-the-field incidents was upset over a lack of targets. However, Brown has said the ankle he first hurt back in October was too injured to allow him to continue against Gang Green, and The Athletic notes he indicated earlier this week he will undergo season-ending surgery and prepare to return to action later this year, either before or during the 2022 campaign.

It's anybody's guess if Brown could pass a club physical or if a Super Bowl contender would view him as a low risk, high-reward acquisition considering all that's occurred over just the past five days. All that's really known Friday evening is he's available if any team wants him.

