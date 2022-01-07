ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bally Rings in Lunar New Year With Zodiac-Inspired Tiger Collection

By Paolo Sandoval
 3 days ago
New year, new Bally. The Swiss luxury brand, known for their crafted leather goods and chic apparel, recently released a collection to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on February 1. The multi-piece capsule, featuring artwork from NYC-based illustrator Jun Cen, honors the new year with a limited-edition motif, a nod to this year’s water tiger zodiac sign.

Cen, whose work has featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and more, says his goal when ideating Bally’s Tiger motif was to create an expressive aesthetic with restraints. The artwork includes the tiger’s lucky colors of blue, gray and orange, and utilizes fine linework to create “architectural spaces” within the tiger.

The collection itself is a coalition of bags, apparel and accessories like the above Cliford Backpack. Crafted from luxe TPU and detailed with logo accents, navy leather trim and a limited-edition tiger motif, the handsome carryall is just part of a variety of high-end offerings. The Tiger Key Ring and Brasai Wallet also both apply subtle graphics for a beautifully crafted end result.

On the apparel side, Cen’s tiger is again featured heavily on a variety of sweatshirts, tees and sweatpants for both men and women. A TPU Mattye Sneaker complete with full New Year’s graphic accompanies the clothing as perhaps the standout of Bally’s capsule.

The Bally Lunar New Years Collection released earlier this week; you can find the capsule in its entirety at Bally’s website or via the link below. This year’s Water Tiger promises good fortune, positive change, stability and new love (we can only hope). If this collection is any indication, 2022 seems poised for just that.

In other luxury news, InsideHook recently reviewed Askov Finlayson’s newest climate positive parka.

