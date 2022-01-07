ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19: Long Island Sees Slight Declines In Infection Rate, Number Of New Cases

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
The Suffolk County COVID-19 map on Friday, Jan. 7. Photo Credit: Suffolk County

Long Island saw a slight downtick in its positive infection rate for the first time in weeks, though the region remains the most ravaged by the recent rise of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Since Tuesday, Jan. 4, the seven-day average percentage of positive test results on Long Island rose from 26.36 percent to 26.76 percent the following day before dipping to 26.58 percent of those tested on Thursday, Jan. 6, still the highest of the state's 10 regions.

Statewide, the positivity rate also dropped during that timeline, from 22.45 percent to 22.36 percent following the spike of post-holiday infections and hospitalizations.

No region in New York now has a positivity rate below 15 percent.

In Nassau, 6,110 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections brought the total to 336,980 countywide, while there were 5,394 new cases in Suffolk as the total there hit 359,671 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases."

The Omicron variant has comprised 94 percent of all cases reported in New York between Friday, Dec. 24, and Jan. 6.

One hundred and fifty-five new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including 13 in Suffolk to bring the death toll to 3,890 while Nassau reported 15 new fatalities to bring the total to 3,450.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

  • Long Island: 26.58 percent (down .18 percent from the previous day);
  • New York City: 22.16 percent (down .26 percent);
  • Hudson Valley: 23.08 percent (down .02 percent);
  • Central New York: 22.02 percent (down .68 percent);
  • Western New York: 21.31 percent (up .63 percent);
  • Finger Lakes: 20,04 percent (up .60 percent);
  • Capital Region: 18.94 percent (up .22 percent);
  • Mohawk Valley: 17.18 percent (up .29 percent);
  • North Country: 16.07 percent (up .28 percent);
  • Southern Tier: 15.58 percent (down .12 percent).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Friday, Jan. 7:

  • Brookhaven: 109,991;
  • Islip: 86,883;
  • Babylon: 53,027;
  • Huntington: 43,156;
  • Smithtown: 27,307;
  • Southampton: 11,023;
  • Riverhead: 6,672;
  • East Hampton: 3,782;
  • Southold: 2,849;
  • Shelter Island: 121.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau have been recorded in:

  • Levittown: 9,886;
  • Hempstead: 7,550;
  • Hicksville: 7,108;
  • Valley Stream: 6,717;
  • Freeport: 6,705;
  • East Meadow: 6,608
  • Oceanside: 6,076;
  • Long Beach: 5,811;
  • Elmont: 5,667;
  • Franklin Square: 5,571;
  • Glen Cove: 4,801;
  • Uniondale: 4,287;
  • Rockville Centre: 4,260;
  • Massapequa: 4,180;
  • Baldwin: 4,120;
  • Plainview: 3,845;
  • Woodmere: 3,830;
  • Wantagh: 3,822;
  • North Bellmore: 3,704
  • West Hempstead: 3,650;
  • Merrick: 3,635;
  • North Massapequa: 3,518;
  • Garden City: 3,507;
  • Massapequa Park: 3,394;
  • Mineola: 3,316;
  • Lynbrook: 3,298;
  • East Massapequa: 3,290;
  • Seaford: 3,209;
  • Bethpage: 3,165;
  • North Bellmore: 2,841.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

  • Tuesday, Jan. 4: 171.19 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5: 189.67 new cases;
  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 199.43 new cases.

Central New York

  • Tuesday, Jan. 4: 203.56 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5: 217.66 new cases;
  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 239,91 new cases.

Finger Lakes

  • Tuesday, Jan. 4: 145.10 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5: 158.94 new cases;
  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 172.37 new cases.

Long Island

  • Tuesday, Jan. 4: 416.72 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5: 423.40 new cases;
  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 411.38 new cases.

Hudson Valley

  • Tuesday, Jan. 4: 327.90 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5: 334.36 new cases;
  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 338.51 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

  • Tuesday, Jan. 4: 145.09 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5: 158.31 new cases;
  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 172.65 new cases.

New York City

  • Tuesday, Jan. 4: 468.22 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5: 471.91 new cases;
  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 473.86 new cases.

North Country

  • Tuesday, Jan. 4: 109.08 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5: 124.22 new cases;
  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 136.39 new cases.

Southern Tier

  • Tuesday, Jan. 4: 142.19 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5: 157.02 new cases;
  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 171.06 new cases.

Western New York

  • Tuesday, Jan. 4: 201.70 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5: 207.50 new cases;
  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 223.67 new cases.

.New York State

  • Tuesday, Jan. 4: 352.06 new cases;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 5: 359.36 new cases;
  • Thursday, Jan. 6: 363.41 new cases.

There were 377,160 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 6 according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 82,094 newly confirmed infections for a 21.77 percent positive daily infection rate.

Three hundred and sixty-four new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus climbed above to 11,548 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 84.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 72.2 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Jan. 7, 2,103,327 (2,403 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,854,762 (2,080 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

On Long Island, there have been a total of 726,962 booster shots administered, including 9,552 in the past 24 hours and 47,336 in the previous seven days.

"My administration is hard at work making testing, vaccines, boosters, and masks more widely available in to fight this winter surge," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the tools we know are effective, it will take a concerted effort on the part of every New Yorker to beat this pandemic and protect our loved ones.

"Get your vaccine if you haven't yet and the booster if you have, mask up, exercise caution while in indoor public spaces and we'll make it through this - together."

