Two acquittals, but motion for new trial denied on remaining charges in Robinson wire fraud case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Katrina Robinson has been acquitted on two wire fraud charges, but a judge denied acquittal or a new trial on two remaining counts of wire fraud.

In July 2020, Robinson was charged with stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds received by a health care school she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses.

The school which Robinson directed, The Healthcare Institute, received more than $2.2 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

She was accused of misusing federal grant money over four years, using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses.

In September 2021, a judge acquitted the Shelby County Democrat on 15 of the 20 charges she was initially facing for fraud, theft, and embezzlement.

Robinson’s attorneys filed a motion for a new trial or acquittal regarding the remaining charges following the ruling.

U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman granted an acquittal on two of the wire fraud charges, saying prosecutors offered “a weak argument for the existence of a scheme to defraud.”

However, on two charges related to Robinson using money from a grant meant for her health care school to pay for wedding expenses, the judge denied the motion for a new trial and said there was sufficient evidence presented to conclude Robinson committed wire fraud.

Robinson has claimed she was innocent throughout her trial.

Who is Senator Katrina Robinson?

Robinson released the following statement after Thursday’s ruling:

Today, a federal judge granted Senator Katrina Robinson’s motion of acquittal on two wire fraud charge convictions. Senator Robinson said, “For two years, I have endured this targeted attack from the federal government. In 2020, they showed up to my home with media in tow to conduct a search as well as raiding my businesses. The DOJ blasted to national media news of a 48 count indictment with false and inflammatory allegations that I stole $600K in federal grant funds. Today, we are questioning an amount of $3484.06 that has been interpreted as a crime to defraud my own business - a single member LLC in 2016. The $3484.06 was NOT spent from federal funds and was not allocated to the grant in any accounting. The amount in question was ultimately paid for from personal funds.”

Robinson said “I am grateful that her honor reviewed the trial proceedings and partially granted our motion acquitting me of the two wire fraud charges stemming from data entry reports that were completed by former employees of my corporation. However, my legal team is still reviewing the order from the court in order to make decisions on our next steps, as we intend to continue to fight this case. Had we not contested the government’s actions and theory at every turn, I would have been punished for even more crimes that I absolutely did not commit. The judge’s order illustrates the government overreach in charging multiple crimes I did not commit. If I had committed a crime or even intended to commit a crime, I would have taken accepted my punishment.”

Robinson continues by saying “However, if the FBI raided any small business, seized every file and document in the way that they did mine utilizing countless manpower and hours of scrutiny by their agents, they would be able to misconstrue any document or file in order to charge innocent business owners with a crime based on their interpretation of how that business should run. This is frightening to think, but is essentially what has happened in this case - unjustly crippling my business, my personal and professional endeavors, and my family over the last two years. This is still an active process. I intend to continue the fight in pursuit of justice and exhaust all options to do so in this case until my name is cleared.”

