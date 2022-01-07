Ashley Graham's Most Candid and Relatable Quotes About Motherhood

Tori Spelling looked rather agitated as she sat in her car while hubby Dean McDermott got a COVID test on Dec. 15. Tori Spelling, 48, took her husband Dean McDermott, 55, to a COVID testing site on Wednesday, December 15, amidst rumors that the couple are heading towards a split. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star looked very frustrated in photos, which can be seen HERE, of she and Dean sitting in the car before he got tested for the virus. Tori could be seen with an annoyed look on her face as she turned her head away from her husband of 15 years to look out the window. At one point in the car, Tori and Dean reportedly had “an animated conversation” with each other.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO