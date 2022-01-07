ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia Unified offers students COVID-19 testing kits following winter break

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
 3 days ago
Visalia Unified is joining Tulare County in handing out free COVID-19 test kits to its students, starting Friday and Saturday.

Taking the COVID-19 test is not mandatory for students to return to campus, but the district “encourages” students to take advantage of the opportunity to test.

The announcement to provide students with at-home testing comes after a jump in cases reported by local health officials, and one week before school is set to start. Tulare County reported 1,081 new COVID-19 cases this week and 22 COVID-19-related deaths.

"You, as the parent or guardian, can make the decision whether or not to use the test kit to test your child before they return to school," a press release from Visalia Unified reads. "If your child has symptoms of illness, it would be helpful for you to pick up and utilize a test kit to determine if they are COVID-19 positive or negative. This will help you make decisions on whether or not your child should attend school on Monday."

If a student tests positive for the virus, the parents needs to contact the school site to let them know their student will be absent from class Monday, district officials said.

Tests are available for pickup from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at El Diamante, Mt. Whitney, Golden West and Redwood High Schools.

Visalia Unified staff also had an opportunity to pick up free COVID-19 tests on Friday.

The district's COVID cottages will reopen for students and staff and are available from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Mt. Whitney, Redwood, Golden West, and El Diamante High Schools.

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

IN THIS ARTICLE
