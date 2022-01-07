ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many inches of snow did your NH or Maine town get? See snowfall totals on this map

By Megan Fernandes, Fosters Daily Democrat
 3 days ago

The Seacoast of New Hampshire and southern Maine were blanketed Friday with several inches of snow, falling at more than an inch per hour at times.

Communities like Dover, Durham, Exeter, Greenland, Hampton, North Hampton, Seabrook, Somersworth, Rochester in New Hampshire and Kittery, Eliot, York, South Berwick and Kennebunk in Maine were all hit with the storm that targeted New England.

School districts across the area closed for a traditional snow day Friday.

The snow storm was well underway by the morning commute, making getting to work challenging for commuters. With near-white-out conditions in some areas and slick road conditions, local police departments and state troopers reported a number of accidents throughout the day on local roads and the turnpike. Due to the inclement weather, some businesses and municipalities also opted to close early.

Below is a map with a look at snowfall total from data compiled by the National Weather Service in communities where it has spotters. Click on or tap the snowflake for each location.

