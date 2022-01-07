ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Here’s What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t ‘Go Hard or Go Home’ in Every Workout

By Kells McPhillips
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1OTC_0dftKcwO00

Your fitness routine can be a safe space where you find joy, endorphins, and—yeah—even a little bit of peace. The problem is that, every January, the language used around moving your body trends toward being more damaging than inspiring. Mentalities like "go hard or go home" and "push yourself to the limit" may make you feel like your workout is worthless if it doesn't leave you panting on the ground and sore for days. But the simple truth is this (repeat after me): Not every workout should feel hard.

Amanda Freeman, founder and CEO of reformer Pilates studio SLT, says that every time you exercise, you reap the rewards—regardless of your effort level. "Any type of exercise—whether your effort level is a one or a five—is worthwhile. Always going all out in workouts is not a sustainable way to exercise and is likely to result in injury and burnout. It's important to listen to your body when working out and not to push it beyond what's smart," she says.

Looking for some evidence to support the idea that all movement is worthwhile? A couple weeks back, we reported on a study that found that power walking for just 17 minutes each day increased your cardiorespiratory fitness, a metric associated with lower cardiovascular and all-cause mortality. Meaning, your lunchtime walk is very capable of increasing your longevity and overall well-being—even if you're not winded by the end. And for what it's worth, the people of the Blue Zones—the longevity hot spots on the planet—also prefer snackable exercises for longevity that fit into their everyday lives, like gardening or carrying their groceries home from the supermarket. (Read: They're not going all out in a spin class every single day—and that's totally fine.)

"Always going all out in workouts is not a sustainable way to exercise and is likely to result in injury and burnout." —Amanda Freeman, founder and CEO of SLT

Now, here's the thing: Sometimes, it may feel awesome to push yourself to the limits—it’s how you get stronger, increase your VO2 max (or maximum oxygen uptake), and overall level of fitness. And as long as you're doing so safely, Freeman says that's also completely fine. "My advice really is to listen to your body and determine which are the days you can go all out and which are the days you need to be more moderate in your physical activity," she says. After all: Sometimes logging that extra mile or performing an extra burpee or two can make you feel self-assured and powerful. But it's not always easy to know what your body "needs" on a given day.

That's why Freeman recommends planning to work out at different effort levels throughout the course of your week. Then, if you get to, say, Wednesday and don't feel like going for your long run, you can swap in something else instead. "I think it's important to plan out your workouts in a way where you vary them up and don't overdo any one muscle or type of movement. Balance is key," she says. (Nudge, nudge: If you're looking for an easy way to plan out a week of fitness, check out Well+Good's ReNew Year Fitness Plan).

Grab your sliders and try this SLT workout (at whatever effort level feels good today!):

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

15 Workouts That All Take 15 Minutes or Less to Complete

When it comes to excuses why I can't work out on any given day, "I don't have the time" is always at the top of the list. Between work, endless Zoom meetings, and my non-negotiable morning and bedtime rituals, my schedule is usually pretty full, and I know I'm not the only one. Still, we know that exercise is essential to our overall physical and mental well-being so squeezing it in is a must. Here’s where this list of 15-minute workouts will come in handy.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Here’s Why Incline Walking Can Be Better Than Running, According to a PT

When I think of the things that make me sweat the most, it's a tie between trying stand-up comedy for the first time and 15 minutes of incline walking. Though the former could raise your heart, the latter is a really good form of cardio to try. This exercise has a lot of benefits for your heart health, joint health, and it's sometimes a more sustainable cardio activity to stick to than, say, trying to get into running. Here's why incline walking is good for your heart, head, your knees, and a new workout schedule.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Pro Athletes Swear By the Theragun for Relieving Muscle Tension—Here’s What Makes it So Great

There are plenty of ways to loosen up your muscles, but most traditional practices are far from perfect. Stretching takes time, foam rolling can be downright painful, and pro-grade massages often require spending half a month's rent for a single 75-minute session. It was with these issues in mind that the fitness world's buzziest (both literally and figuratively) recovery tool—the Theragun—was born.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Cardiorespiratory Fitness#Home#Slt
shefinds

Over 40? Doctors Say You Should Be Eating These 4 Foods Every Morning To Rev Up Your Metabolism

Your metabolism is one of the primary factors that determines how effectively your body will be able to utilize food as fuel, increasing fat burn at rest and making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit which is essential for weight loss. As you grow older your metabolism will naturally take a hit, but this can be remedied through a variety of different methods from exercise to the particular foods you’re eating. We spoke with registered dietitian, Zoë Schroeder, MS, RDN, CSCS, for a comprehensive list of the best foods for increasing your metabolic rate at any age, and it all boils down to four simple groups.
WEIGHT LOSS
miamilaker.com

Workout: To do at home, in the gym or on the go

The Farmer’s Carry is a full-body movement with weights. 1. You will use just about every muscle to perform this exercise. 2. Grasp a pair of dumbbells or Kettlebells or any heavy object that you can carry. Hold one in each hand. 3. Stand tall with good “military posture,”...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Longevity
pawtracks.com

Here’s why your puppy isn’t eating and what you need to do about it

You got your puppy the cutest food dish money can buy and did your homework on proper diet and nutrition. You confirmed with your vet that you were doing everything right to provide your puppy with the best, most nutritious start to life. Then, suddenly, your puppy stops eating. It can cause new puppy parents to panic — you love your fur baby, and appetite is often a sign of good health. Plus, your puppy needs food to grow and ensure she has plenty of energy to walk and play with you.
PETS
Well+Good

11 of the Best New Smart Fitness Equipment for 2022 That Our Editors Can’t Stop Talking About

By this point, we've all gotten used to doing everything at home, including—and especially—working out. If you've graduated past a pair of dumbbells and yoga mat and are looking to add some splurge-worthy equipment to your home gym, you're in luck, because there are so many high-tech options to choose from that can give you an effective, efficient full-body workout. A lot of machines now offer huge libraries of live and on-demand workouts, real-time feedback, automatic adjustments, and personalized sessions to help you exercise smarter (and harder, but mainly smarter).
FITNESS
Well+Good

5 Beginner Workout Moves a Trainer Says Will Set You Up for Success

Once you've decided that you're ready to start a new fitness routine, the next challenge is mastering some beginner workout moves. And all of that can feel pretty intimidating. "While getting into a new workout routine may seem daunting, it can in fact be very exciting and rewarding," says Scott Thompson, director of Athletics at F45 Training.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy