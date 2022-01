The FBI has warned of a FIN7 cybercrime campaign in which attackers mail USB thumb drives to US organizations with the goal of delivering ransomware into their environments. In an alert sent late last week, the FBI said it has received reports of several packages containing malicious USB devices that were sent to US companies in the transportation, insurance, and defense industries. The activity has been ongoing since August 2021, the FBI said, and packages were sent via the United States Postal Service and United Parcel Service.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO