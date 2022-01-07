ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Far-right extremists shift online strategies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) — Domestic extremists are adapting their online strategies to push disinformation and conspiracies despite a crackdown by social media platforms in the year since the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the Capitol. Online extremist groups and far-right influencers are using more coded language to slip...

HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
foxbaltimore.com

Joe Rogan encourages move to new social media app after Twitter bans GOP lawmaker

WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and podcast titan Joe Rogan is encouraging an exodus from Twitter to an alternate social media platform following the company's decision to ban one of the accounts of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. "Join me on GETTR," Rogan wrote in his tweet which linked his GETTR.com profile to his 7.8 million Twitter followers, causing GETTR to trend on the platform.
KEYT

Polish PM calls Facebook ban on far-right party undemocratic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has denounced a Facebook ban imposed on a far-right party for allegedly violating the social network’s rules on the fight against COVID-19 and hate speech. Facebook’s owner, Meta, removed the profile of Poland’s Confederation Freedom and Independence party on Wednesday, over posts criticizing vaccination and the wearing of protective masks, as well as those hostile to some social groups. Known for nationalist, xenophobic, anti-LGBT and Euro-sceptic views, the party holds 11 of the 460 seats in the lower house of Poland’s parliament. Its leaders have warned of legal action against Meta. Poland’s prime minister said Thursday — on Facebook — that the ban “hit at the basic democratic values” of freedom of speech and opinion.
Austin American-Statesman

Commentary: Right-wing extremists threaten uncivil war on democracy

One year ago, Jan. 6, 2021, far-right supporters of President Donald Trump tried to overturn a fair election and overthrow the U.S. government. Exhorted by Trump and others, who spouted the big lie that widespread voter fraud cost Trump the 2020 election, the mob invaded the U. S. Capitol, doing millions of dollars in damage, injuring 140 police officers, and threatening the lives of members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence.
bpr.org

Kicked off Facebook and Twitter, far-right groups lose online clout

It's been called the Great Deplatforming. In the hours and days after the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube kicked off then-President Donald Trump as well as many involved in planning the attack. Since then, far-right groups that had used the big tech platforms to...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

A rural Washington school board race shows how far-right extremists are shifting to local power

EATONVILLE, Wash. - On the morning she met her opponent for coffee, Sarah Cole walked in with a front-runner's confidence. To Cole, the school board seat in this rural red district about an hour outside of Seattle was all but hers. Educators and community leaders had endorsed her. She had name recognition from years in the Parent Teacher Association. And, besides, she was running against Ashley Sova, a home-schooling, anti-masking member of the far-right Three Percent movement.
inputmag.com

Right wing extremists spent the past year focused on rebranding

Despite a dramatically strong start to 2021, things have not exactly gone according to plan for right-wing conspiracy theorists, QAnon cultists, white supremacists, and their assorted, sordid sympathizers. The Great Awakening appears much delayed, Trump has not reclaimed his “rightful” seat in the Oval Office, race wars remain elusive, and JFK Jr. is still nowhere to be found. It makes one wonder — what have reactionary extremists been doing with all their unexpected free time?
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
MSNBC

How the Face of Antifa is Wreaking Havoc on the Far-Right

It’s been one year since a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC. They were attempting to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election win by preventing the Congressional certification of his victory. As the attack on the Capitol unfolded, people on the internet immediately began to identify...
inquirer.com

Hate crimes are soaring. White supremacists have a new recruitment tool: Video games.

They arrived in yellow rental trucks, unfurled their flags, and readied shields and smoke bombs. The hour was late, and the symbolism was unsettling: As the clock inched close to midnight on July 3, about 200 members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front marched through downtown Philadelphia, past Independence Hall and other historic landmarks, while chanting, “Take America back!”
texomashomepage.com

A televised insurrection: AP video documents Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 riot was an insurrection with a 360-degree view. Ample evidence has emerged over the last year of what happened at the U.S. Capitol. From television footage to cell phone videos to body cameras worn by the officers under siege, there is a remarkably comprehensive record of one of the worst attacks on democracy in U.S. history.
abc12.com

Biden administration signals pandemic strategy shift in the face of Omicron

America is plunging into a fast-worsening and frightening winter bout with COVID-19 that will leave few citizens and communities untouched. But as the highly transmissible Omicron variant roars across the country, the Biden administration is revealing the most tangible signs of a shifting pandemic strategy several weeks in the making.
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Spoof website

Maybe you think you can spot a scam. They’re all over the internet and in email and on social media sites. Some are easy to spot but many are dead-ringers for legitimate websites from reputable companies. Lookalike websites with similar domains trick American shoppers into spending their money or...
