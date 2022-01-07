Review: What Female-Driven Spy Thriller The 355 Lacks in Plot, It (Mostly) Makes Up for in Action

In my comic book reading patterns, Spider-Man was always my guy. Not because of his cool powers or even the similarities in our ages when I was reading his adventures. I loved Spider-Man because, despite an impressive and memorable rogue’s gallery of villains, his greatest adversary was life itself. Spider-Man/Peter Parker was never really allowed to live a happy, contented, worry-free life for more than half of any one of his books, and that was something I could identify with in spades. Not that I had an unhappy childhood—I’d say it measured decidedly down the middle as far as happy/unhappy moments go—but it was that concern set up in the Spider-Man titles that no matter how hard you tried to be good and help people, there was no guarantee that your life was going to be better. His sense of humor doesn’t come from him being a fun, naturally hilarious guy; it’s a defense mechanism and its own type of mask. It’s both a cynical way to look at the world and a fairly realistic one, and it kept me coming back month after month to Spider-Man’s stories, just hoping beyond hope that in the next issue, Peter would find some happiness.

MOVIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO