Howdy, RGV. The only thing better than being in the Rio Grande Valley is being in the Rio Grande Valley with my wonderful wife, Cecilla. Thank you for being a fabulous First Lady for our great state. She has been such a loving mother and wife. She has been a role model by being a terrific teacher and principal. But I am proud as you are about the fact that my wife made Texas history when she became the first Hispanic First Lady in the history of our great state. Thank you, Cecilia Abbott.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO