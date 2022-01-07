10 Best Face Exercises for Men for a Chiseled Jawline

Although we all struggle with the motivation to work out from time to time, one of the best ways to prevent burnout and boredom with your exercise routine is to keep your workouts varied. From running and HIIT workouts to low-impact exercises like rowing and indoor cycling, there are tons of ways to get your body moving and your heart pounding. Just as there are many modalities of cardio exercise, so too are there numerous strength training implements that can be used to mix up weightlifting workouts. Dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, suspension trainers, sandbags, and resistance bands are some of the most common resistance training tools you’ll encounter at a gym, along with medicine balls—a fun and versatile training tool useful for anything from explosive plyometric exercises to slow and controlled core work.

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO