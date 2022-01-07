ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

AnEclecticMess

giantbomb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnEclecticMess posted a message in the forum topic For Nerds and Old Gamers...

www.giantbomb.com

Comments / 0

Related
giantbomb.com

obsidian2004

Why does this player never work with grubbsnax videos every time I don’t understan!. obsidian2004 posted a message on the post GrubbSnax 23: Chrono Cross Remaster, the Year Ahead for Nintendo, and Santa in Battlefield. Not sure if it’s because I’m using safari on my tablet but every time...
VIDEO GAMES
giantbomb.com

msmPROgamerz

MsmPROgamerz posted a message in the forum topic The "Can't remember the name of this game" Thread v3.0. on the. @x19: I remember a game around 2015 on pc where there was a character that I don't remember how it looked where you had to do puzzles. The puzzles were like turn a wheel to activate something somewher...
VIDEO GAMES
giantbomb.com

The Community Spotlight 2022.01.08

We'll give you six guesses to spell out Giant Bomb's GOTY. Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight! I, @zombiepie, am once again honored to be your host. With the celebrations behind us, I just want to wish all of you that are working on-site or possibly returning to school environments in-person the best. Stay safe out there and keep doing your best. However, we have a TON of site-related housekeeping to review, so, let's jump right into it!
VIDEO GAMES
giantbomb.com

superrabbi

I watched Once Upon a Time in Mexico yesterday. It was the first time I had seen it since it originally came out in 2003. I remember at the time that I thought the movie was pretty awesome, like in a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Reports#Coleco Adam#Adam
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mysterious ‘moon hut’ spotted by Chinese rover revealed to be a rabbit-shaped rock

The mysterious “moon hut” spotted by China’s lunar Yutu 2 rover on the moon’s far side is actually a small rabbit-shaped rock.In December, an image of the object appearing as a cube-shaped blur on the horizon was captured by the rover and went viral on social media after it was released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA).After the object seemed unusually symmetrical and with a flat top, researchers with CNSA’s outreach program Our Space joked it might be an alien hut.Scientists assessing the image said they believed the object could most likely be a piece of debris from a...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Deadline

Mia Sinclair Jenness Boards ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’; Rom-Com ‘The Other Zoey’ Adds Mallori Johnson, Maggie Thurmon, Amalia Yoo & More

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Sinclair Jenness (Arcane) will star alongside Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks, David Arquette and Scott Foley in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel, which is currently in production in Cape Cod. The film directed by Hans Canosa follows the titular A.J. Fikry (Nayyar), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people,...
MOVIES
gamepressure.com

The Witcher 3 Revival on Steam Thanks to Netflix Show

The premiere of Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher encouraged players to return to CD Projekt RED's trilogy. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt saw the biggest increase in popularity in the bunch. The second season of Netflix's The Witcher debuted on December 17 and while it didn't appeal to all...
VIDEO GAMES
giantbomb.com

Community GOTY 2021: Voting Begins!

2021: It had games! It's time to vote on your favorites! You can do so via this form, or you can read on for more information!. If you're curious to revisit the days of yore, have a link to our our 2020 GOTY, 2019 GOTY, 2018 GOTY, 2017 GOTY, our 2016 GOTY, or our 2015 GOTY lists! Congrats to Hades for being our Community GOTY winner for 2020! What will it be this year? Deathloop? Halo? Psychonauts 2? Let's find out...together!
VIDEO GAMES
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, Patrick Hughes Team for Netflix’s ‘The Raid’ Reimagining

After years of speculation, Gareth Evans’ highly influential Indonesian martial arts action film The Raid is finally set to get a U.S.-based reimagining with the Welsh director teaming with action filmmakers Michael Bay and Patrick Hughes for a new take on the 2011 cult classic. Hughes will direct the film for Netflix with Bay and XYZ Films producing. Since winning the Midnight Madness Award after its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2011, The Raid, starring Indonesian martial artist Iko Uwais, became a must-see movie among festivalgoers. Sony Pictures Classics had picked up North American distribution for the film in...
TV & VIDEOS
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Desperate for Answers After Alarming News About the Show Surfaces

Season 5 of 9-1-1 may not be airing new episodes until the spring, but the hit Fox series is undergoing a major change that needs immediate attention. On Monday, Deadline reported that USA Network struck a deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution to air past episodes of the drama. But what does this mean exactly? Many folks have the exact same question. "So new channel? New day and time? I’m not ready for change?!?!" one person wrote on Twitter.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy