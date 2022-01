Single’s Inferno is the newest Korean TV series to join Netflix‘s Global Top 10 list, following the success of names like Squid Game, Hellbound and The Silent Sea. For those who have yet to watch the show, the reality title follows a group of single women and men stranded on a deserted island for eight days. The contestants come across different challenges while coupling up to escape to a dreamy staycation at a nearby hotel. The series, having topped charts in Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam and more, has marked a breakthrough moment for cast members such as YouTuber Song Ji-a (also known as Freezia).

