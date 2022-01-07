ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Pixar's 'Turning Red' to debut directly on Disney+

Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The third straight Pixar feature film will go...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Chapek’s Memo to Staff: Disney Has Three “Strategic Pillars” Moving Forward

Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek outlined three “strategic pillars” for the company going forward in a memo to staff Monday. Chapek’s memo comes as Disney prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year. “I believe our mission for this year is clear: set the stage for our second century, and ensure Disney’s next 100 years are as successful as our first,” Chapek wrote in the memo, before outlining the “pillars.” The first pillar is “storytelling excellence,” which Chapek called the “Disney Magic” in his memo. Storytelling and creative was Bob Iger’s focus after he stepped down as CEO in 2020, and...
BUSINESS
Variety

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Reveals 2022 Goals in Staff Memo to ‘Set the Stage for Our Second Century’

Disney CEO Bob Chapek outlined his plans for the new year — and a new century as the company prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary — in a memo to staff Monday. Chapek, who took over for longtime CEO Bob Iger as head of the Walt Disney Company in February 2020, laid out three specific “pillars” as his goals for 2022: “storytelling excellence,” “innovation” and “relentless focus on our audience.” “Thanks to you, we are weathering the pandemic and emerging stronger than ever,” Chapek wrote. “Over the last two years, we continued to tell the world’s best stories, reorganized, and accelerated our...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ At $668M+ Sinks ‘Titanic’ & Looks To Take Out ‘Infinity War’ Next; ‘355’ DOA $4M+

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies. Specifically, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $33M at 4,012 locations, a -41% ease from weekend 3. Proof that Spidey is immune to Omicron: He’s coming in higher than the $30M everyone was expecting yesterday. His fourth session take here also bests that of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M). However, he’s behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M on Friday, and by end of today will raise...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CinemaBlend

Ice Cube Responds After Faizon Love Says He Was Underpaid On Original Friday Movie

The Friday franchise has an appeal that spans multiple generations. Seeing Craig trying to survive one day after getting fired led to some funny and sobering moments. But those sobering moments seemingly extended beyond the set. Actor-comedian Faizon Love recently spilled he was underpaid for participating in the original film. After getting wind of the news, Craig himself Ice Cube felt it was necessary to respond to Love’s claims by revealing his take about what transpired during the filming of the cult classic.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
People

Ice Cube Says Chris Tucker Turned Down $12M for Role in Friday Sequel Due to 'Religious Reasons'

Ice Cube claims his Friday costar Chris Tucker turned down $12 million to reprise his role in the sequel. The duo's 1995 comedy was a hit, spawning two sequels: 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next. Tucker, however, did not return to play Smokey in the subsequent films because of what Ice Cube, who was also a producer on the movies, said were "religious reasons."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vibe

50 Cent Has The Top 3 Television Shows In U.S. Black Households

50 Cent has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful figures in television, as the rap star-turned-producer and executive has built numerous hit shows from the ground up. Never one to shy away from a self-congratulatory moment, Fif took to social media to share the news that he now has the Top 3 rated television shows in Black households in the United States. “They can’t fu*k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 ?BOOM.?” the Queens, N.Y. native wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the list of highest-rated cable scripted shows. Numerous stars hopped in the...
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Stars Speak Out After Chip And Joanna Gaines Pull Their Brand New Magnolia Network Show Following Controversy

Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire, which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Ap#The Walt Disney Co
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book IV: Force tease hypes up big January 10 reveal

If you’re ready to see something more from the world of Power Book IV: Force, then be sure to pay attention come Monday, January 10. After all, signs point to there being a big reveal of sorts on that day!. In a new post on Instagram below, the show...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Max Julien, Star Of The Classic Blaxploitation Film, ‘The Mack,’ Dead At 88

Actor Max Julien, famous for his leading role in the classic 1973 blaxploitation film, The Mack, died this past Saturday (Jan. 1). He was 88 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The news of Julien’s death was revealed by comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker, who shared his memories of his close friend in a brief tribute posted on social media. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” A native of Washington D.C.,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy