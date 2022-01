Ahead of the latest installment of Scream, which lands in theaters on January 14, Varèse Sarabande is pleased to partner with Paramount Pictures to release the film's brand-new score from prolific multiple BAFTA and Emmy-nominated composer, Brian Tyler. The 24-track CD and digital version of Scream: Music from the Motion Picture drop today on all digital platforms, with the CD available exclusively at VareseSarabande.com and Intl.VareseSarabande.com. A 14-track vinyl LP in a reflective mirror board jacket is currently available for pre-order at all physical retailers, while a special pressing of the album - limited to 300 units, on clear vinyl with red smoke - can be found exclusively on VareseSarabande.com and Intl.VareseSarabande.com. Both vinyl variants of Scream: Music from the Motion Picture feature tracks hand selected by Brian Tyler and are set for release on June 10.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO