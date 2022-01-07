Collier County commissioners considers widening Airport-Pulling Road

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Plans are still in the works to widen a nearly two mile stretch of Airport-Pulling Road from four lanes to six lanes.

The section of Airport-Pulling Road from Vanderbilt Beach Road to Immokalee Road is expected to be widened.

Collier County commissioners Tuesday will look at starting negotiations with an engineering firm to widen the road.

“I think that would be in everyone’s best interest. The roads can get pretty congested here. Especially during Halloween and Christmas when there’s all the decorations, all that foot and car traffic,” said Brandon Guzman who lives off Airport-Pulling Road.

However, others are unsure about the project. One neighbor said when she leaves her neighborhood here to go to work, those added lanes would make it more difficult to cross the road and turn left.

County documents said the road was expected to exceed capacity in 2019. The widening project is expected to cost $17 million.

Documents said it will be paid for using $6 million in grants from the state. County funds and $4 million from the Infrastructure Surtax will also be allocated to the project.

The project would also include maintenance of existing stormwater flow by installing pipes under the roadway. It’s possible that streetlights, on-road bike lanes, and a 12-foot pathway could be included.

Documents say the project is expected to be completed in 2024.