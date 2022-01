The skyline and other parts of Austin will see some changes this year with new developments set to open. From tech giants set to welcome workers to housing for UT students, these are some projects to look out for in 2022. Block 185 | 601 W. 2nd StreetAfter about three years in the works, Google workers are expected to take over Austin’s tallest office tower. It is slated to be complete in May. Plus, we'll see Uchi's newest restaurant Uchibā take post in the building. The sailboat-inspired downtown building is expected to stand at 594 feet. Also included is a...

