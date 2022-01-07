ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Deja vu: Razorback basketball in familiar place

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408pYb_0dftFhtI00

Does Musselman have magic needed to turn six players into studs Hogs can ride to tourney once again?

Razorback fans who have a glass half full disposition about them have pointed to how things were going this time last season when calling in to radio shows Friday to address what appears to be the day's most pressing question in regard to Arkansas basketball.

Is tomorrow's game against the Texas A&M Aggies a must-win game?

It's quite possible that question was asked of everyone associated with the Razorbacks, including head coach Eric Musselman, throughout the month of January. The Hogs reached Jan. 20 with a 1-4 record in 2021.

Of course, everyone knows things clicked in late January, attaching the Razorbacks to the proverbial rocket that didn't stop rising until a highly competitive battle with eventual national champion Baylor in the Elite 8.

However, that moment in time needs perspective. The Hogs fell off the map because do-everything forward Justin Smith injured his ankle against Auburn back on Dec. 30.

Razorbacks' Justin Smith goes for a dunk in the NCAA Tournament against Texas Tech.

C. Morgan Engal / NCAA Photos

Smith was the heart, the muscle, the killer instinct and the main inside force for that team. Without him, the team was lost.

Yet, losing Smith for those games may have been one of the best things to happen to Arkansas despite the losses.

Smith rarely came out of the game, which meant on most nights, he ate up 39 of the 40 available minutes. With those minutes now free, freshman guard Davonte Davis got a chance to finally log significant minutes against quality opponents in truly meaningful games.

Those minutes were crucial as they helped develop Davis into a key cog in a Razorback machine that went 15-3 en route to a Top 10 finish.

It also helped Musselman evaluate his potential combinations, which would be narrowed down to only six players the rest of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYYo3_0dftFhtI00
Hogs' Davonte Davis after a big dunk in the win over Texas Tech in the NCAA last March.

C. Morgan Engal / NCAA Photos

Most fans have since forgotten the first three weeks of January ever happened.

While it's still entirely possible Musselman is going to waive a magic wand in late January and poof out a perfect combination of six players to ride back to the NCAA tournament, it's probably not going to happen.

This isn't a losing streak generated by a single dominant player being out. Plus, Arkansas is currently losing to Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Texas A&M looks like it has a little salt to it, but no one knows for sure what the Aggies have right now.

That stretch last January was against No. 12 Missouri, No. 9 Tennessee, an Alabama team that would finish the year No. 5, and an LSU team that was in the dead center of a 9-1 hot streak.

To paraphrase some of the old timers, Arkansas had some dawgs on their bench last year. Smith and Jalen Tate were relentless at all times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIzHY_0dftFhtI00
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jalen Tate (11) defends against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kyler Edwards (11) in the first half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Notae and Davis fed off their energy, which made them dangerous.

At the moment, there is nothing dangerous about this team. At least not yet.

There are hints that Stanley Umude wants to step up and play like a Razorback. If so, that might pull enough out of Notae and Jaylin Williams to create the energy needed to round Davis back into form.

That leaves some combination of Trey Wade, Kamani Johnson, Au'Diese Toney or Jaxon Robinson to fill out the two remaining spots in Musselman's preferred six many rotation. That is unless K.K. Robinson finds a spark and forces his way into a spot over the next few games.

A few fans might still want guard Chris Lykes to crack the six, but he seems destined for the Connor Vanover path. He got his chance to shine in the non-conference in games where his physical attributes and required style of play complemented specific opponents, but will most likely only see the floor in very specific situations as the season progresses.

Chances are that we will get a good idea as to who the six who will carry the load going foward might be this weekend.

There might be minor shuffling over the next few games, but by the time A&M returns the favor by coming to Fayetteville in late January, it will be time for Musselman to waive his wand once again over his chosen version of this year's Sinister Six.

Let's just hope he has enough magic left.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
BO NIX
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders sends message after landing another top recruit

Deion Sanders sent a clear message to the rest of the college football world after bringing another top recruit to Jackson State. Kevin Coleman Jr., a four-star recruit considered one of the top ten wide receivers in the 2022 class, announced during Saturday’s All-American Game that he was committing to play for Sanders at Jackson State. Coleman Jr. also had interest from blue-blood programs such as Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Musselman
On3.com

Key Arkansas defensive lineman arrested on Saturday night

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Tre Williams was arrested on Saturday night on a DWI charge, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Williams is in his first season with Arkansas after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Missouri. This season, Williams has six sacks, leading the Razorbacks’ defense. He also has 28 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. In his five-year college football career, Williams has 104 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 54 games.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech Red Raiders#Ncaa Tournament#College Football#Studs Hogs#The Texas A M Aggies
On3.com

John Rhys Plumlee announces transfer destination

Former Ole Miss quarterback and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee has announced his intention to transfer to the UCF Knights. Plumlee entered the transfer portal earlier in the week. Plumlee began his career at Ole Miss as a quarterback, throwing for 910 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in 2019,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Steve Spurrier makes national championship game pick

Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska punter opts for NCAA transfer portal

Nebraska punter William Przystup has decided to move on from Nebraska. Per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3, the Huskers specialist is in the transfer portal. Przystup started his career at Michigan State before transferring to Nebraska ahead of the 2019 season. He spent 3 years in Lincoln before searching for opportunities elsewhere.
NEBRASKA STATE
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Sooners offer Florida State transfer QB Chubba Purdy

New Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables is not satisfied having just one experienced quarterback replacement should freshman sensation Caleb Williams ultimately decide to change schools. A week ago, the Sooners picked up Dillon Gabriel, former starting QB at UCF, through the transfer portal to hedge its bet after learning that...
NORMAN, OK
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
1K+
Followers
392
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy