MCH ER will no longer administer COVID-19 tests

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Medical Center Hospital announced Friday its Emergency Department will no longer be testing for COVD-19 or other viruses, unless the patient needs to be hospitalized or has an emergency medical condition that needs immediate treatment.

Those patients with no or mild symptoms who are simply seeking a test are asked to visit their provider, an MCH Urgent Care center, or a City testing site. As coronavirus cases continue to rise again, MCH is asking the community to avoid going to the ER unless experiencing a true medical emergency.

“We appreciate your cooperation and efforts as we aim to decrease the growing traffic in our ER to focus on serious medical emergencies,” MCH said in a statement.

