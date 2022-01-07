ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida reports almost 400K new cases of COVID-19 as omicron advances

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geK1J_0dftEcRS00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida is seeing a ramp up in both testing and newly reported COVID-19 cases, as vaccinations per week drop below 100,000. In the latest Florida Department of Health report , close to 400,000 new COVID-19 cases were added to the state’s total since the start of the pandemic.

FDOH reported 396,562 new cases were reported in Florida from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. The higher tally of new cases comes on the heels of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting another daily record of COVID cases on Jan. 6, when 76,887 new infections were reported.

Florida Health Dept. issues new COVID-19 testing guidelines

In addition to a new record, the sixth in two weeks, FDOH updated the state guidelines for COVID-19 testing, prioritizing those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, rather than mass testing.

The weekly report from FDOH said the total number of deaths to COVID-19 in the state had risen to 62,688, a rise of 184 deaths up from the previous week’s recorded total of 62,504.

Vaccinations in the state per week also fell, after an initial bump up as omicron hit the country. From Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 , fewer than 100,000 Florida residents received vaccinations for COVID-19, between all three companies, and across all dose varieties from first and second dose, or booster.

Florida breaks COVID-19 daily cases record 6th time in 2 weeks

In total, 94,264 Floridians were vaccinated in the most recent week. According to the report from FDOH, 14,963,166 residents have received their COVID-19 vaccines since the start of the pandemic.

The weekly positivity rating for new cases from the number of tests reported increased from 26.5% the week of Dec. 24 to 31.2% in the previous week, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. Overall, the state cumulative positivity rate for COVID-19 was 23.2%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 16

Related
WFLA

TGH offers new Evusheld COVID-19 antibody treatment

Evusheld can be used by people ages 12 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised including cancer, transplant recipients, patients with primary immunodeficiencies who may not get adequate immune responses from a Covid vaccine.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Florida Breaks#Weather#Covid 19 Vaccine#Fdoh#Covid#Florida Health Dept#Floridians#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Which masks work best against omicron variant?

Medical experts urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot to best protect themselves against the more easily spread omicron variant, but they also stress the importance of wearing the right mask during this latest surge.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WFLA

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
WFLA

WFLA

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy