Florida reports almost 400K new cases of COVID-19 as omicron advances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida is seeing a ramp up in both testing and newly reported COVID-19 cases, as vaccinations per week drop below 100,000. In the latest Florida Department of Health report , close to 400,000 new COVID-19 cases were added to the state’s total since the start of the pandemic.

FDOH reported 396,562 new cases were reported in Florida from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. The higher tally of new cases comes on the heels of data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting another daily record of COVID cases on Jan. 6, when 76,887 new infections were reported.

In addition to a new record, the sixth in two weeks, FDOH updated the state guidelines for COVID-19 testing, prioritizing those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, rather than mass testing.

The weekly report from FDOH said the total number of deaths to COVID-19 in the state had risen to 62,688, a rise of 184 deaths up from the previous week’s recorded total of 62,504.

Vaccinations in the state per week also fell, after an initial bump up as omicron hit the country. From Dec. 31 to Jan. 6 , fewer than 100,000 Florida residents received vaccinations for COVID-19, between all three companies, and across all dose varieties from first and second dose, or booster.

In total, 94,264 Floridians were vaccinated in the most recent week. According to the report from FDOH, 14,963,166 residents have received their COVID-19 vaccines since the start of the pandemic.

The weekly positivity rating for new cases from the number of tests reported increased from 26.5% the week of Dec. 24 to 31.2% in the previous week, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. Overall, the state cumulative positivity rate for COVID-19 was 23.2%.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.