Spokane, WA

City crews work on slushy streets before they freeze

By Destiny Richards
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The big storm may be over, but it’s not the end of our problems on the road.

It’s been a slushy and wet morning, leaving crews with much work to do before it freezes.

Neighborhood streets have been covered in melted snow and ice.

The City of Spokane says snowplows are focusing on clearing residential areas with main streets in much better shape than they were during the storm.

It’s when neighborhood streets look like this that stormwater crews also spring into action.

“The big thing is to find where the water needs to go to and to shovel that area out. And then secondly, when there is standing water, we have a giant truck — a vacuum truck, basically — that will suck the standing water right into the tank,” said Communications Manager for the City of Spokane Public Works Dept. Kirstin Davis. “The tank holds about 2,000 gallons of water, so that way we don’t have to wait for it to drain down. We can just suck it up right then and there.”

There are thousands of these drains in Spokane and crews can’t get to them all in a day.

City leaders ask people living in neighborhoods with these drains to help by shoveling out the snow themselves.

You can also contact the city at 311 to help clear snow and slush that’s blocking the road or damaging property.

Another problem you can report — potholes.

With the slushy snow and standing water refreezing, the city says plowing and draining are priorities. Crews will start patching this weekend.

