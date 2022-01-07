ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

NMSU now requires booster shot or negative COVID test for employees

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FeO6t_0dftDqWB00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All workers at New Mexico State University must now get a booster shot or submit to a weekly COVID-19 test. In a memo sent to staff, the chancellor says every staffer and student employee needs to have their booster by February 9 or within four weeks of becoming eligible.

Story continues below

Those who don’t comply could face disciplinary action or even lose their jobs. UNM started requiring booster shots for students and employees last month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque employees told to prepare for vaccine mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Workers with the City of Albuquerque received an email telling them to prepare for a vaccine mandate. This comes as the Supreme Court weighs President Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 workers — a mandate that affects government too. Roughly 6,000 city employees could have to prove they’re vaccinated […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State reminding New Mexicans of Safe Haven for Infants Law

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is reminding New Mexicans of the Safe Haven for Infants Act. This, after a teen mother, Alexis Avila, is accused of throwing her newborn baby in the trash over the weekend. The New Mexico Department of Health says the act is intended to protect parents from criminal prosecution when they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Q&A: What can New Mexicans expect from omicron in 2022?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another year of the pandemic over — and a new one just begun. Since cases were first found in the state in March 2020, New Mexicans have been through countless ups and downs from COVID-19. While nearly everyone probably hoped the virus would be over by now, New Mexico is not only entering […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNMH, Presbyterian emergency departments remain overcapacity with hours-long wait times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As total hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases in New Mexico continue to hover between 500 and 600 patients, the metro area’s two largest hospital systems say patients are seeing up to six-hour wait times to be admitted into their emergency departments. Leaders from Presbyterian Healthcare Services and the University of New Mexico Hospital […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Coronavirus
Albuquerque, NM
Education
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque twins win national scooter competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque brothers are making their mark in the world of scootering. Thirteen-year-old Liam and Kayden started practicing at Paradise Skate Park about two years during the pandemic. This summer the twins competed in a Junior Hot Wheels Competition and took first and second place. “That all shut down when we had […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM Hospital, Vitalant raising blood donor awareness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – January is National Blood Donor Month and UNM Hospital is reminding people of their need for blood donors. UNMH is the state’s only level one trauma center and sees more than 7,000 trauma cases each year. According to the Red Cross, nationwide, someone needs blood transfusions or platelets every two seconds. UNMH […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Durango Police Dept. limiting some non-emergency services

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The increase in COVID-19 cases has also led to the Durango Polic Department limiting non-emergency services. Patrol officers will still respond to all calls but civilian employees will work remotely for the time being. This will limit the availability of some services and building hours. According to a news release from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bill would hike tax on tobacco products

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another bill would double the tax on tobacco products. House Bill 33 introduced by Joanne Ferrary, a Democrat from Dona Ana County — would increase the tax by ten cents per cigarette, making it 20 cents. The bill would also increase the tax on cartridges on e-cigarettes — it was just […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmsu#Covid#Weather#College#Unm#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

New Albuquerque City Council meets for the first time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors meet for the first time since four new councilors were sworn in. That includes councilors Renne Grout, Dan Lewis, Louie Sanchez and Tammy Fiebelkorn. On Monday, councilors elected Isaac Benton as the president and Dan Lewis as the vice president. They will also approve committee appointments. Lewis has already […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSU president steps down

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The president of New Mexico State University, John Floros, is stepping down from his role. Chancellor Dan Arvizu made the announcement Friday in a letter to students. The letter highlighted Flores’s success as president but did not give a reason for his departure. Arvizu said Dr. Floros’s position will not be […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

AFR responding to fire at recycling plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a fire at a recycling plant near Montano and 2nd St. in northwest Albuquerque late Monday night. Details are limited. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead in southeast Albuquerque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a mobile home that caught fire on Monday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they were called to the fire near Juan Tabo and Southern. Crews got the fire under control within ten minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRQE News 13

Vitalant offering chance to win $5K for blood donors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Blood donors can enter to win $5,000 this month. Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, is experiencing low blood supply. So they’re offering an incentive to get people to donate. They say donors with blood type O are especially needed. They say four donors will win a $5,00 prepaid […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas officer’s drug identifying record awarded

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas Police officer is receiving statewide recognition for helping keep drug-impaired drivers off the streets. Officer Raymond Torres has been named New Mexico’s drug recognition expert for 2021. Torres accounted for 7% of the state’s total enforcement evaluations this past year, as well as had a 100% accuracy rate […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

State senator pre-files bill outlawing shooting threats

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants those who make a fake shooting threat to face prosecution. Republican Senator Craig Brandt has pre-filed a bill adding shooting threats to the state’s law regarding bomb scares. If approved, a suspect could be charged with a fourth-degree felony if they use a threat to cause fear […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sandia Peak Tram reopens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tram reopened Saturday. This is a week after 21 people were trapped overnight. All onboard were employees and ended up being stranded on the tram for hours when a frozen emergency line forced the cars to stop. The tram’s maintenance team says it has since conducted a thorough inspection […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Damaged O’Keeffe painting on display again after restoration

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A damaged Georgia O’Keeffe painting is back on display after conservators spent 1,250 hours and $145,000 restoring it. Dale Kronkright, head of conservation at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, called the job the most massive restoration project he has ever worked on. The results will be on display at […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Treecycling’ in Albuquerque ends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the last day people could take their Christmas tree to a recycling center. The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department, Parks and Rec, and PNM joined forces for the two-week-long event. The only requirement was to remove decorations, tree stands, and lights and the city would mulch the tree for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy