Two title fights are set to take place at UFC 272, according to UFC president Dana White.The event, which is scheduled for 5 March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is expected to be headlined by a trilogy bout between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former title holder Max Holloway.The card is also set to feature a rematch between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim title holder Petr Yan.LATEST: Holloway out of title fight with Volkanovski at UFC 272White revealed the news to ESPN on Wednesday, though it has been reported that contracts are yet to be signed...

