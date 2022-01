The featherweight title fight spot against Alexander Volkanovski is up for grabs and Giga Chikadze is determined to not let this one slide. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was paired against his nemesis Max Holloway for a stunning trilogy fight for UFC 272 but things seemed to have hit the fan as “Blessed” pulled out of the fight moments after the confirmation of the fight. Volkanovski is now left with no title contender and the champ wants to defend his title against veteran Chan Sung Jung aka Korean Zombie.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO