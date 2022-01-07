Suburban Family Experience Longer Wait Times In Emergency Room As COVID Cases Rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Omicron is surging and Oregon is reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases a day, but emergency rooms are seeing a surge of people with mild symptoms looking for tests. John Cealey is an emergency room nurse in Portland. He said his hospital is seeing more...
When patients or nurses need help in an emergency room, an alarm normally sounds. At Cambridge Health Alliance hospital in Everett, the beeps from the alarms never seem to stop these days. The CHA Everett ER had near record levels of patients last week, even though the holiday week is...
At the beginning of the pandemic, people who thought they had COVID-19 flocked to hospital emergency rooms for tests to confirm the virus and care after contracting it. One UAB emergency room doctor says it's happening again and at a much faster rate due to the latest variant.
As coronavirus cases surge nationwide, officials across the country urge not to call 911 or go to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test. Do so only for true emergencies such as when feeling severely sick. “Ambulances do not provide testing for COVID-19, and patients are not transported to a...
(WGHP) — Hospital leaders across the Triad say it’s critical people get the care they need at the right place. When they don’t, it leads to what one man experienced at Cone Health in Greensboro: a 14-hour wait. “When I went to the emergency room, I was thinking maybe two to four hours. but it […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you need to go to the emergency room any time soon, you may have to wait even longer than usual. ERs at local hospitals have been busier than normal, and it’s causing much longer wait times for both patients and ambulance crews. That’s why...
Capital area hospitals have advised those in need of a COVID-19 test should avoid emergency rooms. Both Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake released statements concerning increased wait times for patients who are injured or seriously ill amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout Louisiana. As a...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg General Hospital and Centra Urgent Cares are starting to experience another uptick in wait times due to rising COVID cases. Officials are asking you to avoid the Emergency Rooms if you can. Centra urgent care facilities and their emergency rooms are seeing wait times...
Those who’ve tried to use the service in recent weeks say there haven’t been enough hotel rooms to meet demand. They report delays in obtaining a room, sometimes three days or more, even as the CDC recently cut its recommended isolation time down to five days. When Sam...
COVID testing sites across the city are trying to keep up with demand. The line at Howard Brown Health nearly wrapped around the building Wednesday morning. Less than a mile away the line was out the door at a different location. “It’s crazy because when I got here we were...
Several metro doctors spoke with CW69's Valencia Jones to emphasize that we cannot minimize what is happening with the COVID-19 virus. In addition, they spoke about the dangers of another COVID variant that now looms on the horizon.
If you need a COVID-19 test and cannot find one at a store – don’t visit the emergency room. That’s the message from doctors at hospitals in the Finger Lakes area as they deal with an influx of patients who require a bed, as well as those simply seeking a COVID-19 test.
The Christian theme park was sold to the hospital chain in August. AdventHealth will turn the former site of The Holy Land Experience in Orlando into a medical facility over two phases of construction. During the first phase, the hospital system will build a 78,000-square-foot, four-story standalone emergency room and...
Doctor's offices are seeing an increase in people of all ages wanting to get tested for COVID-19. “We called our pediatrician at 8 a.m. that morning and they had an appointment at 1 p.m. in the afternoon so about five hours (we had to wait)," said parent Claire Bellman.
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is once again urging hospitals to delay non-emergency surgeries and other procedures as COVID-19 cases including hospitalizations rise. ICU bed capacity has decreased in recent weeks as the much-more transmittable omicron variant spreads, leading to a spike in cases. “We are preparing...
NORFOLK, Va. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Hampton Roads, health care facilities are now running low on space to treat patients. The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters said its urgent care centers and emergency rooms were extremely busy, and weren't the right place to bring a child who has mild COVID-19 symptoms.
While all this sounds familiar, El Paso County judge Ricardo Samaniego says conditions will not improve any time soon. Quite the contrary, the county judge says health and government officials are bracing and trying to prepare for another spike. Although there are lessons learned from the first spike, this one...
Comments / 0