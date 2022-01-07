ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Suburban Family Experience Longer Wait Times In Emergency Room As COVID Cases Rise

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the trickle-down effects of those surging...

chicago.cbslocal.com

WHNT-TV

Emergency Rooms See Influx of COVID-19 Patients

At the beginning of the pandemic, people who thought they had COVID-19 flocked to hospital emergency rooms for tests to confirm the virus and care after contracting it. One UAB emergency room doctor says it's happening again and at a much faster rate due to the latest variant.
donaldsonvillechief.com

Area hospitals: Emergency room not for COVID-19 testing

Capital area hospitals have advised those in need of a COVID-19 test should avoid emergency rooms. Both Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake released statements concerning increased wait times for patients who are injured or seriously ill amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout Louisiana. As a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
utv44.com

How to avoid longer wait times for COVID-19 testing

Doctor's offices are seeing an increase in people of all ages wanting to get tested for COVID-19. “We called our pediatrician at 8 a.m. that morning and they had an appointment at 1 p.m. in the afternoon so about five hours (we had to wait)," said parent Claire Bellman.
PUBLIC HEALTH
13News Now

CHKD emergency rooms, urgent care facilities not the right place for COVID-19 tests, families advised to seek alternative care

NORFOLK, Va. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Hampton Roads, health care facilities are now running low on space to treat patients. The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters said its urgent care centers and emergency rooms were extremely busy, and weren't the right place to bring a child who has mild COVID-19 symptoms.
NORFOLK, VA

