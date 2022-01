How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable consumption of that money. Spend too much too early and you risk running out of money. Then again, if you cut your spending too drastically once you stop working, you may see your quality of life suffer unnecessarily.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO