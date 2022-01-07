Rare "Golden Ape" Doodle NFT Sells For $1.1 Million USD

To celebrate the 65th anniversary of its most famous watch, Omega has released a very special new edition of the Speedmaster for collectors with spending power to match their eye for style. The 38.6 mm piece is crafted from an proprietary 18-karat white-gold alloy that includes platinum, rhodium and palladium, termed Canopus Gold. Part of Omega’s Calibre 321 series (more on that later), the watch’s black onyx dial stands out amidst the precious metal displaying its vintage Omega logo and typography of an oval “O” (a detail used for the first Speedmaster models). There are also 18-karat white-gold hands, indexes...

