Rare "Golden Ape" Doodle NFT Sells For $1.1 Million USD

An NFT collector had $2.2 million worth of ape images stolen by hackers.“I been hacked. All my apes gone. this just sold please help me”, collector Todd Kramer, in a now-deleted post, tweeted on 29 December.NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are digital receipts of images stored on the blockchain. Buyers do not own the copyright of the original image, only the code behind the replica or ‘token’.The Bored Ape Yacht Club, the specific brand of image stolen, are cartoons of algorithmically-generated primates. Rapper Eminem recently spent £334,000 for a digital receipt of an ape that resembled himself.Mr Kramer reportedly clicked on a...
