Avalanches shut down I-90 near Idaho-Montana border

Avalanches b locked westbound lanes on I-90 near the Idaho - Montana border, causing delays on the eastbound side Friday.

The Montana Department of Transportation said westbound lanes will be closed overnight due to avalanches between St. Regis and the Idaho state line, according to 8KPAX.

Eastbound traffic is moving but experiencing delays, according to reports by the Missoulian .

The situation was still developing as of Friday evening, and the number of people affected by the avalanche was not immediately clear.

"Montana is closing down I90 from the Idaho/Montana border east to St. Regis, Montana due to an avalanche blocking eastbound and westbound lanes of I90, inside of Montana," Idaho State Police wrote on Twitter at 1:27 p.m. local time.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported on its Facebook page that "eastbound traffic was moving but expect delays."

Traffic reports from Montana's Department of Transportation showed a crash at milepost 14 involving multiple vehicles, including a semitruck.

Several avalanche warnings are in effect in the area for west-central Montana, according to the West Central Montana Avalanche Center.

"Continued snowfall, rising temperatures, and strong winds are increasing the avalanche hazard,” the warning stated.

The Washington Examiner reached out to state authorities for more information.

Washington Examiner Videos