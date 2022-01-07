ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris's communications director apologizes for 2010 tweet about undocumented immigrants

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtUWo_0dftC7ZY00

Vice President Harris’s communications director issued an apology on Friday after a 2010 tweet resurfaced in which he called for the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Harris’s newly appointed chief spokesperson Jamal Simmons tweeted in 2010 about two immigrants who appeared on MSNBC, asking why Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) didn’t deport them.

“Just saw 2 undocumented folks talking on MSNBC. One Law student the other a protester. Can someone explain why ICE is not picking them up?” Simmons, a longtime Democratic strategist and pundit, said.

Simmons tweeted an apology for his 12-year-old tweet on Friday and defended his immigration stances.

“As a pundit I tweeted+spoke A LOT. At times I've been sarcastic, unclear or plainly missed the mark. I apologize for offending ppl who care as much as I do about making America the best, multiethnic, diverse democracy+I'll rep the Biden-Harris admin w/humility, sincerity+respect,” Simmons tweeted.

Simmons formerly worked for Hill.TV and provided political commentary for CNN and CBS News, among other outlets.

“For the record, I've never advocated for, nor believed that Dreamers should be targeted by ICE agents. I've been for DACA + comprehensive immigration reform for years. Frankly, it's depressing ppl can forget about every other thing I've said in public on this bc of bad tweets,” he added, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The tweet resurfaced only a day after Simmons was announced as Harris’s new communication director.

The Biden administration has been vocal about reforming the U.S.'s approach to deportation and other immigration policies.

The Hill

The Hill

