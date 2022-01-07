ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodgers Buries Esiason’s Big Scoop Under Flurry of Hashtags

By Bill Huber
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For Aaron Rodgers, 2022 is off to record levels of stupid.

And it’s not even through the first week of the new year.

A few days after NFL MVP voter Hub Arkush called Rodgers a “bad guy” and the “biggest jerk in the league” – Rodgers responded by calling Arkush an irrelevant “bum” – former NFL quarterback and 1988 MVP Boomer Esiason dropped an absolute bombshell on his radio show on WFAN in New York.

Esiason got a text message, purportedly from someone in Rodgers’ “direct circle,” that said Rodgers would threaten to boycott the Super Bowl over the NFL’s testing of asymptomatic, unvaccinated players.

Here’s the text and here's the video:

“The Rodgers saga continues to get crazier and crazier. I’ve been told by multiple people in Aaron’s direct circle that if the Packers make the Super Bowl, he will use the week leading up to the Super Bowl to prove a major point. He will threaten the NFL by saying he won’t play in the big game or next season if they don’t eliminate some of the COVID-related rules. One big one that upsets him the most is the testing of non-symptomatic players. He’s told Jordan Love to be ready. Like you said, he’s got to make it first, but Super Bowl week will be set on fire and send [Commissioner Roger] Goodell in a frenzy navigating the situation.”

Par for the course, the story spread like wildfire - including by the blue checkmarks.

Rodgers responded on Twitter with a flurry of hashtags that included “#dumbestfuckingstoryever,” “boycottfakenews” and, to top it off, “boycottLafleursBrows” – a nod to Rodgers’ jokes about coach Matt LaFleur’s well-manicured eyebrows during the ManningCast on Monday Night Football.

No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert jumped into the fray.

Rodgers then “accused” Benkert of being Esiason’s source.

Love got into the fun later.

To which, Rodgers responded:

Rodgers and the Packers will close the regular season at the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Hopefully, the game is as entertaining as Rodgers’ Twitter account.

