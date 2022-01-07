ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Hometown Hero: Fill a Glass with Hope

By James Wesser
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RlMw_0dftAxsJ00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are several businesses and farmers providing fresh milk to families in need.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The annual Fill a Glass with Hope Campaign kicked off at the farm show. Since its inception, more than 27 million servings of milk have been poured for families in need through the nine Feeding Pennsylvanians food banks statewide.

Statistics show, one in nine Pennsylvanians and one in seven children struggle with hunger.

“The Fill a Glass with Hope campaign makes it possible to help children and families in need to get the benefits of milk’s essential nutrients,” Dina Zug, a dairy farmer from Zugstead Farm said.

Hometown Hero: Camp Hill Cargill Meat Processing Plant

“You cannot have a charitable food system without a food system that’s charitable and today is a good demonstration of that,” Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

This year’s campaign benefited from $180,000 from major donors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Pennsylvania Farm Show welcomes local wildlife artist

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “I enjoy painting, and I’m lucky that I have a gift that I can do something I enjoy as a living,” said Boiling Springs wildlife artist Gerry Putt. abc27 met up with him at his booth at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. Not surprisingly, he had a painting on his […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
abc27 News

2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show opens to the public

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Saturday, Jan. 8 was the first day of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Unlike last year, this year’s show is in person. The theme for the 2022 Farm Show is “Harvesting More”. Pennsylvania agriculture is a 132.5 billion dollar industry that supports nearly 53,000 farms and more than 593,000 jobs each year. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food System#Weather#Dairy Farmer#Food Banks#Charity#Whtm#Pennsylvanians#Zugstead Farm#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

This Week in Pennsylvania: Jan. 9

 (WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will recap the first Republican debate for the Governor of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania National Guard’s response to help overwhelmed hospitals due to COVID-19, and how the former senior counselor to President Trump is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
abc27 News

Inaugural ball held for Harrisburg’s new mayor

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams celebrated the start of her administration with an inaugural ball the night of Saturday, Jan. 8. It was held at the Sheraton Harrisburg-Hershey Hotel in Swatara Township. Willams, the second woman to hold the seat of mayor, was sworn in on Monday, Jan 3. After a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Third annual Fishing show held in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The cold and dreary day didn’t stop people from having a good time. The third annual fishing show at the Marysville Lions Club Park went on as scheduled. Vendors from around the region got a chance to show off the latest in fishing rods, equipment, and bait. The event attracted anglers […]
MARYSVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Cheektowaga Starbucks becomes second location in country to unionize

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A second Buffalo-area Starbucks location has unionized, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed Monday. The location on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga became the second Starbucks store in America to form a union, joining the Elmwood Village location that made history by voting to unionize in early December. The Genesee Street location […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy