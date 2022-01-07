ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cyber Ninjas chief wants to start new firm with same workers

12 News
 3 days ago
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Donald Trump supporter hired to run a review of the 2020 election in Arizona told the state Senate president...

Washington Post

Cyber Ninjas says farewell

Welcome to The Cybersecurity 202! RIP to Sidney Poitier. He had cyber movie bona fides with a role in “Sneakers,” but “In the Heat of the Night,” was easily his most memorable performance. Honorable mention: “The Defiant Ones.”. Below: A ransomware attack last month is...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Cyber Ninjas shut down after facing $50,000-per-day fine

Cyber Ninjas, the pro-Donald Trump company that conducted the "embarrassing" Maricopa County, Arizona audit of the 2020 election, is shutting down after it was threatened with massive fines. The Florida-based company fired all of its workers – of which there were between two and 10 – and said it would close for good in an announcement on Thursday. The company's closure comes as a response to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah, who threatened to fine the company $50,000 for every day that Cyber Ninjas refused to turn over documents related to the audit. Those records, which have...
BUSINESS
Cyber Ninjas faces fine over AZ election review records

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Despite word that the 2020 election review has been debunked by the courts, there is still tension brewing between the two sides. A judge said Thursday he will fine Cyber Ninjas $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Cyber Ninjas, company that oversaw the partisan Arizona election review, is shuttering

The Cyber Ninjas firm that oversaw the problem-plagued review of the 2020 results in Arizona’s Maricopa County is shuttering. Rod Thomson, a representative for the Cyber Ninjas, confirmed to CNN that company is shutting down. Thomson said, “$2 million debt from the Arizona audit and endless legal and character attacks on the company by those who opposed the audit make it untenable moving forward.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
MSNBC

No stealthy escape for Cyber Ninjas, says judge

Ali Velshi reports on the judge in the Cyber Ninjas public records request case losing patience with the contractor for not complying with an order to release documents requested by the Arizona Republic, and imposing a $50,000 per day fine until they do whether the company itself is dissolved or not.Jan. 8, 2022.
LAW
HuffingtonPost

Cyber Ninjas, GOP-Linked Company Behind Arizona Recount Fiasco, Shutting Down

Cyber Ninjas, the controversial Florida company that conducted a bungle-plagued audit of Arizona votes in the 2020 presidential election, a recount pushed by Donald Trump and state senators over baseless claims of fraud, has folded, a spokesperson announced. “Cyber Ninjas is shutting down. All employees have been let go,” Rod...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Crypto scams expected to be Arizona's biggest investment threat this year

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission is predicting cryptocurrency-related fraud will be the biggest threat to local investors in 2022. In its annual list of top investor threats, the commission ranked crypto-related swindles as the most prevalent menace for investors this year. “Stories of ‘crypto millionaires’ enticed many investors...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

