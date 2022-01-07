Cyber Ninjas chief wants to start new firm with same workers

Cyber Ninjas, the pro-Donald Trump company that conducted the "embarrassing" Maricopa County, Arizona audit of the 2020 election, is shutting down after it was threatened with massive fines. The Florida-based company fired all of its workers – of which there were between two and 10 – and said it would close for good in an announcement on Thursday. The company's closure comes as a response to Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah, who threatened to fine the company $50,000 for every day that Cyber Ninjas refused to turn over documents related to the audit. Those records, which have...

