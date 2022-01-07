ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine talks Covid, economy and future goals

By Alexis Walters
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqRRj_0dftAKtK00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke with 27 First News Friday about COVID, the state of the job market in Ohio, and his future priorities.

DeWine said despite the Omicron variant popping up, he’s optimistic. He says while vaccinations in the state have slowed, thousands of people are getting shots every day.

Ohio AG testifies at SUPCO to stop Biden vaccine mandate

As of now, he doesn’t have any plans for more vaccination incentives at the state level. When asked about President Biden’s remarks saying that there is no federal solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeWine said testing is his biggest concern and getting more kits.

“We need more testing. We’ve needed more, frankly, throughout this whole process. We were able to put out one million testing kits in December, but we don’t have enough,” he said. “Testing is one of the things we are worried about and talking about this morning with my team.”

On the state level, Dewine has 2,000 National Guard members going to hospitals to aid staffing shortages. He said they’re watching and are prepared to send more if needed.

One side effect of the pandemic has been job loss, resignations and unemployment. DeWine said there are fewer people on unemployment in the state than when the pandemic started, leading him to see that people have either left their jobs for better paying ones or become self employed. In the short run, he says there’s not much they can do to fix the problem of people resigning.

“The future of this state does depend on how well trained all Ohioans are. We want every Ohioan to be able to have the tools that they need, the education that they need to get a good-paying job and be able to keep that job and be able to raise a family,” DeWine said.

DeWine said education is one of his top three focuses in the new year. The other two are mental health and violent crime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#First News#Omicron#Ohio Ag#Supco#National Guard#Ohioans#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKBN

Austintown schools to temporarily go remote

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Local Schools will switch to a remote learning model beginning Tues. Jan. 11. Superintendent David Cappuzzello said the switch is due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting instruction and transportation, classes will go to remote learning from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18. Teachers will prepare students for the transition […]
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKBN

NYC law allows noncitizens to vote

Opponents have vowed to challenge the new law, which the City Council approved a month ago. Unless a judge halts its implementation, New York City is the first major U.S. city to grant widespread municipal voting rights to noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKBN

WKBN

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy