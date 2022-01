A member of South Point Board of Education has been chosen to serve as president-elect of the Southeast Region of the Ohio School Boards Association for 2022. Stacey A. Thacker will work closely with the region’s executive committee, the governing body of the 18-county region which meets four times a year at various locations throughout the region. The Executive Committee determines policy for the region and plans various programs and activities designed to carry out the purposes of the organization.

