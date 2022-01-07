Lansing City Councilman Brandon Betz resigns

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing City Councilman Brandon Betz officially announced his resignation on Friday.

Betz made headlines after the Lansing Black Lives Matter chapter called for his resignation after a thread of text messages between Betz and co-lead of Lansing’s Black Lives Matter Chapter, Michael Lynn, Jr surfaced.

The City Council also voted to officially disciplined Betz.

It is a tradition for many around this time to reflect on the past year and to re-evaluate different aspects of our lives, such as relationships and careers.

This last year has brought growth and realization in both my personal life and career. I have had a major change of heart toward many causes I supported during my campaign. I decided last year to continue my tenure through the rest of the year to honor my commitment to my ward.

I have come to the realization that I need to focus on my personal relationships and health. As such, this email serves as my resignation from the office of City Councilperson in the First Ward in the City of Lansing.

I believe that this Council is set for the future with the election of President Hussain and Vice President Wood. I truly believe in the strength of my colleagues to push this city forward. I am grateful to my colleagues for all of the lessons and coaching they have given me over the past two years.

Betz’s resignation letter