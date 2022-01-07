ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

SWFL hockey community comes to Everblades rescue

By Derek Kopp
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Everblades did their best to dodge COVID but will be down several players and coaches this weekend against South Carolina. But, thanks to the hockey community in Southwest Florida the Blades shouldn’t miss a beat.

Everblades general manager Craig Brush has the best way to describe the last 48 hours for the team.

“It is a thrill a minute. When the phone rings I don’t ever really know what to expect right now,” Brush said.

That’s because in the past few days the Everblades roster has had a New Year’s makeover — and not because of some resolution.

“We have been fortunate to make it this far without having to deal with this but it was kind of you know always bound to happen at some point throughout the season,” Everblades team captain John McCarron said.

That, of course, is COVID, which has impacted the team to the point of five new players on the ice today and none of the usual coaches behind the bench. But that doesn’t mean the team won’t be playing this weekend.

“The show must go on as they say,” head coach Brad Ralph said.

That’s thanks to faces here in the Blades backyard, including recently signed two-time Stanley Cup champion Trevor Daley, who retired in Southwest Florida.

“It’s a great boost for us to get Trevor. You can’t have too many Stanley Cup winners in your room,” Brush said.

“He is having fun with it as well you know he was like I never knew I would be coming out of retirement down here,” McCarron said.

Daley isn’t alone in thinking that he was done playing hockey, as Everblades legend Ernie Hartlieb received a similar call.

“The first thing in my mind was ‘hey they need a player to come back and play’ so I got really excited,” Ernie said.

But this job was different.

“So when I called Craig back I said do you need me to play? And he was like no I don’t need you to play I got kind of disappointed. He said no I need you to coach,” Ernie said.

Hartlieb joins former Blades coach Greg Poss behind the bench with the hockey community in Southwest Florida, stepping up when the team needed them the most.

“You know in a time of need when we are struggling to find players and to find trainers and coaches we have so many people reaching out to us that want to help,” Coach Ralph said. ”You know you would never think it down in Southwest Florida but I could not be any more proud to be a part of this hockey community.”

You can see the new Blades tonight and tomorrow against South Carolina.

