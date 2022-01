The Ravens fell just short again, losing 16-13 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. RSR staff react to the loss here. Why not have one more total kick in the crotch to end the 2021 season? Greg Roman seemed to be daring the Ravens front office to fire him today, insisting on ridiculous decisions to pass the ball even when his team had put up over 200 yards rushing through the first three quarters. Tyler Huntley was clearly bothered by the wet and rainy conditions, but hey, let’s keep throwing!

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO