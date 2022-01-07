ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Why This Is Tyler, the Creator’s Moment

By Kyle Eustice
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, the Creator uttered an emphatic “Fuck no” when asked recently by Hot 97 radio host Peter Rosenberg if the hip-hop collective he came up in, Odd Future, would have succeeded in 2021. Beginning with 2008’s “The Odd Future Tape,” the group’s catalog was littered with violent,...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Tyler, The Creator Backpedals On Name Change Idea — In All Caps

Tyler, The Creator did an interview with Fast Company as he was promoting his new GOLF le FLEUR line at a Malibu pop-up shop earlier this month. During the conversation, he mentioned he had contemplated switching up his stage name, admitting he thought the moniker Tyler, The Creator was “really dumb.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

Tyler, The Creator might ditch his “dumb” stage name

Tyler, The Creator has said he might ditch his stage name in the future, adding that “when people get older, you just start changing.”. In a new interview with Fast Company, the rapper (real name Tyler Okonma) said that his Tyler, The Creator stage name came from a Myspace page he created when he was just 13 for his drawings, photos and beats.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Pharrell Williams
Fast Company

Hear Tyler, The Creator’s touching words about Virgil Abloh

In early December, I spent two days on top of a small mountain with Tyler, The Creator—whose real name is Tyler Okonma. Okonma had set up a fantastical blue shop overlooking the hills of Malibu, California, for the launch of his new high-end line known as Golf le Fleur.
MALIBU, CA
EW.com

Tyler, the Creator says he's embracing his real name, calls it 'cool'

Tyler, the Creator is embracing his roots. The rapper, born Tyler Okonma, recently spoke to Fast Company about learning to appreciate his African last name, noting that the surname is "pretty cool." "My full name, Tyler Okonma, in all caps, just looks really cool," Tyler said in a video interview....
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Speaks On Stage Name Origins, Considers Changing It

Tyler, The Creator is slowly growing tired of his stage name, noting in a recent interview that as he grows older, he's considering identifying by his legal name more seriously. The 30-year-old rapper is closing out a sensational year with the release of his widely-celebrated album Call Me If You...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Confirms New Album 'Dawn FM' Featuring Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne and More

Following a slew of teases, The Weeknd has announced that his new album Dawn FM will debut on Friday, January 7. The artist shared the official trailer for the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours on Monday, which features the singer embodying a new, well-dressed stage persona and introduces “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” The visual also reveals a multitude of artists who will feature on the upcoming record, including Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and, interestingly, actor Jim Carrey.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Nba
Genius

The Weeknd Teams With Tyler, The Creator On New Song “Here We Go... Again”

The Weeknd doesn’t lead a normal life. His songs describe the kind of dark and sexy adventures the rest of us can only dream of—or have nightmares about. But he’s not immune to falling in love, or so he suggests on “Here We Go… Again,” the eighth track on his new album Dawn FM. Featuring a verse from Tyler, the Creator, the song went straight to #1 on the Genius Top Songs chart.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Tyler, the Creator Shares Favorite Songs of 2021 f/ Kanye West and Baby Keem, Thanks Fans for ‘Beautiful Year’

Tyler, the Creator is finishing out 2021 by thanking his fans for supporting the release of his album Call Me If You Get Lost and his brand Golf le Fleur. “Thank you to everyone who lended an ear, watched for a second or took the leap and copped something,” he wrote. “Thank you thank you thank you. Beautiful year, was soaring all 12 months.”
THEATER & DANCE
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy