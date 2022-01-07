ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mattress Firm files for IPO

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiOSN_0dft7PhN00
Mattress Firm filed to go public on Friday. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Texas-based Mattress Firm Group Inc. has filed for an initial public offering, vying to become the latest retailer to return to public markets after a bankruptcy.

The company has filed to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Friday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The specialty retailer filed a confidential draft registration statement with securities regulators in September.

“The sleep industry is large, growing and resilient,” Mattress Firm said in its prospectus, claiming a market share of around 20%.

It listed revenue of $4.4 billion in fiscal 2021, from $3.3 billion the year before. It swung to a net loss of $165.1 million last year, however, from a profit of $126 million in fiscal 2020.

Total liabilities reached $3.5 billion and long-term debt $1.2 billion as of September, the company said. It had ​ 2,353 stores then, from 2,419 stores in September 2020.

Mattress Firm sought Chapter 11 protection in 2018 and emerged from bankruptcy that same year.

“Since the beginning of fiscal 2019, we have fundamentally transformed our business across all functions, leaving us well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities and capture market share,” the company said in the filing,

It closed more than 950 stores to create “a highly productive and profitable store base.” It also invested in online sales and revamped its merchandise mix, it said.

Mattress Firm plans to trade its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MFRM. Underwriters include Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Jefferies.

Shopping-mall staple Claire’s Holding Inc. filed for an IPO in September. The teen retailer also filed for bankruptcy in 2018, saddled with nearly $2 billion in debt and one of the many casualties of dwindling foot traffic in malls.

Earlier Friday, a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter said that social-media company Reddit Inc. had chosen its bankers to help it go public as soon as March. Other companies on the IPO track include grocery-delivery service Instacart and data-analytics company Databricks.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Trajector withdraws plans for IPO, less than 2 months after initial filing

Trajector Inc. filed Tuesday to withdraw its previous filing for an initial public offering, "effective immediately." The Florida-based benefits management software company had filed to go public on Oct. 18, but had not yet determined the number of shares to offer, the expected price of the IPO, the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO or the ticker symbol. Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Stifel were the lead underwriters. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, but did request to the Securities and Exchange Commission that all fees paid in connection with the IPO filing be credited to the company's account for future use. The company's withdrawal comes during a time of investor disdain for IPO shares, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.0% during the past three months while the S&P 500 has rallied 11.5%.
SOFTWARE
Seekingalpha.com

Four Springs Capital files for raise up to $310.5M in IPO

Four Springs Capital Trust (FSPR) has filed to raise up to $310.5M through an IPO that could result in a market capitalization as high as $658.5M. The REIT said in an SEC filing Monday that it intends to offer 18M common shares at $13 to $15 per share. Underwriters would be given an option to purchase up to 2.7M additional shares to cover any overallotments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Mattress Company#Instacart#Bankruptcies#Mattress Firm Group Inc#Barclays#Jefferies#Claire S Holding Inc#Bloomberg#Reddit Inc
Bloomberg

Car-Sharing Service Turo Files for IPO Showing Revenue Jump

Car-sharing business Turo Inc. filed for an initial public offering, revealing its revenue as well as its losses accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic. The San Francisco-based company said in August that it had submitted its IPO registration to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In its public filing Monday, Turo listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Seeking Alpha

Opti-Harvest Files For $35 Million U.S. IPO

Opti-Harvest has filed to raise expansion capital from a U.S. IPO. Opti-Harvest (OPHV) has filed to raise $34.5 million in an IPO of its common units, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm develops and sells agriculture technologies to improve crop yields. When we learn more about this young...
AGRICULTURE
stockxpo.com

Turo Files for IPO

Car-sharing marketplace Turo Inc. has publicly filed for its initial public offering and said that some of the car owners and renters could get a chance to participate in the offering. Turo, whose marketplace allows private car owners to rent their cars, plans to allocate up to 5% of shares...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Inman.com

HomeSmart files IPO paperwork

The tech-enhanced brokerage is the first major real estate firm to move toward a stock market debut in 2022. That move, however, comes after a tumultuous year for publicly traded real estate firms. After a rough and tumble 2021 for publicly traded real estate companies, 2022 is off to a...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Credo Technology Group Files For $100 Million U.S. IPO

Credo Technology Group has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO. Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm provides networking technologies for data infrastructure markets worldwide. CRDO has produced strong...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Mishcon De Reya Hit With Record Fine as Law Firm Pursues IPO

Mishcon says it fully cooperated with the lawyer’s watchdog. , known for its legal work advising Princess Diana in her divorce, was hit with a record fine for anti-money laundering failings, as the firm gears up for its initial public offering early this year. The law firm will pay...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Korean car-sharing startup SOCAR has filed for an IPO

SOCAR has reached approximately $834 billion (1 trillion won) valuation after raising $50.7 million (60 billion won) in October 2020. The company has raised a total of about $275 million since its inception in 2011, the company spokesperson confirmed. According to media reports, SOCAR’s estimated valuation is to be $2.5 billion (3 trillion won) after the listing in the first half of this year.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Private equity firm TPG aims for over $9 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Private equity firm TPG said on Tuesday it was seeking a valuation of up to $9.3 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. The Fort Worth, Texas-based company plans to sell around 28.3 million shares priced between $28 and $31 each. It would raise about $877.6 million at the top end of that range.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Private Equity Firm TPG Files with SEC for $9.5B IPO

Private equity firm TPG is planning to sell shares between $28 and $31 each in an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise $877 million and value the firm as much as $9.5 billion, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 4) filing with the Security and Exchange Commission. Founded in 1992...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

AEON Biopharma files with SEC to withdraw IPO

AEON Biopharma Inc. on Wednesday filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to withdraw its planned initial public offering. The company said in its filing it is “no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock at this time.”. In October, AEON said it was planning...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Reborn Coffee files for IPO

Reborn Coffee Inc., which operates retail locations and kiosks, on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

After billions in acquisitions, Zynga has still sold for less than its late-2011 IPO price

Zynga Inc. is selling for less than $10 a share, more than a decade after going public at that price and embarking on an acquisition parade. Take-Two Interactive Inc. in a cash and stock deal worth $12.7 billion, sending Zynga’s stock price to an intraday high of $8.91, or 49% higher than Friday’s close. The proposed cash-and-stock deal would value Zynga shares at $9.86 — tantalizingly close but just short of the magic number for the mobile-games company.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy