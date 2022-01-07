ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local animal shelters participating in national Betty White Challenge

The memory of Betty White lives on as people across the country, and right here in Erie, donate money to help animals in need.

Betty White may have gained her fame as an actress, but also cherished her role in life as an animal activist. After her death on New Year’s Eve, the Betty White Challenge went viral to donate $5 to an animal shelter in her honor by January 17th, which would have been her 100th birthday.

Betty White Challenge: Local animal shelters already seeing hundreds of dollars in donations

“Especially somebody like Betty White, part of her legacy was animals and shelter animals in specific. So, it’s really cool to see that that’s carrying on and I’m sure she would be more than honored to know that that’s something that people were doing.” said Ruth Thompson, Founder of the ANNA Shelter.

At the ANNA Shelter, more than $400 has already been donated for Betty White.

“Literally every penny counts, so it was just nice. Like I said, I was actually out in the office when the few people that came in donate in honor of Betty White. I thought that was pretty cool.” Thompson said.

Even with several days until what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, her challenge has been so successful. The Erie Humane Society says they plan to make it an annual challenge.

“It was a really sad day, but I think that she is being her memories carrying on the way she would have wanted it to and focusing on her love of animals.” said Nicole Leone, Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society.

The Erie Humane Society adding their own twist to the challenge, which has also raised hundreds for them to date.

“Our goal is to have 99 donors by the 17th, which is her birthday, to memorialize her life of 99 years. So, we’re looking for any donation, whether it is $5 or if it is $1.” Leone said.

