Photos: President Biden and first lady in Colorado to tour Marshall Fire damage

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Colorado on Friday afternoon to tour the area damaged by the Marshall Fire and meet with some families impacted by the disaster.

The fire burned over 6,000 acres and destroyed more than $500 million worth of homes . The president issued a disaster declaration for Colorado .

Map and searchable list of homes, businesses destroyed in Marshall Fire

Some photos of the president, first lady and other state and local officials can be viewed in the gallery below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wk3Bp_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4BTl_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, center, and others including Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., right, at Denver International Airport in Denver, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Biden’s are traveling to an area near Boulder, Colo., to meet with families who were impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tViJ_0dft6upZ00
    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, greets President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at Denver International Airport in Denver, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. The Biden’s are traveling to an area near Boulder, Colo., to meet with families who were impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bXhz_0dft6upZ00
    A U.S. Secret Service Special Agent stands as Marine One, with President Joe Biden aboard, lifts off from the South Lawn of the White House blowing snow with the rotor wash, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. Biden is en route to Colorado and Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pqryb_0dft6upZ00
    US President Joe Biden (C) and First Lady Jill Biden (R) are greeted by Colorado Governor Jared Polis after disembarking from Air Force One upon arrival at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, January 7, 2022, as they travel to view damage from wildfires. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
  • President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uyr81_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEpOs_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet a fire official as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KL8Dp_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465olP_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden hugs a person as he tours a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3oS1_0dft6upZ00
    People stand next to a burned out car as President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyGxD_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet first responders as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8LQR_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6s4I_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. At left is Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • President Joe Biden pets a dog as he tours a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWoYn_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden talks with people as he tours a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1bPy_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9iUX_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with people as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHrzg_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk with first responders as they tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNEzo_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden greets first responders as he tours a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDwGL_0dft6upZ00
    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden tour a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, that was impacted by the recent wildfire, with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Livestream coverage of the president’s visit can be found in this story .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 4

 

