Columbia crew reporting for possible slick roads Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The City of Columbia says it will bring in a crew Saturday morning in case roads get icy with the possibility of freezing rain in the forecast.

A 17-person Columbia Public Works crew will report at 8 a.m. Saturday to apply treatment to first- and second-priority routes, according to a news release.

The low temperature is expected to bottom out at about 20 degrees in Columbia, with a chance of freezing drizzle between 9 a.m. and noon and a likelihood of it after noon, according to National Weather Service forecasts . Temperatures will rise above freezing by the afternoon.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack weather team expects the greatest chances of slick roads to happen late morning but to quickly subside as temperatures rise and wind helps dry off the road . Some flurries are possible Sunday morning.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for areas of Central Missouri west and south of Columbia and Jefferson City.

