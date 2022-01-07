Ivy League, Penn issue statements in support of transgender swimmer

After a hard-fought 79-65 win against Cornell (9-5, 1-2 Ivy) on Friday night, Penn men's basketball fell to the Columbia Lions 73-69 at the Palestra on Saturday night. With both teams playing on a back-to-back — Columbia (4-10, 1-1 Ivy) having come off a road loss to Princeton — the heavy edge that oddsmakers favored Penn with was wiped away, as the Lions appeared better prepared for the challenge. The Quaker offense struggled to get much of anything going in the way of shot-making throughout the game, especially from the three-point line, as the team finished 8-26 from behind the arc. And when they missed shots, the Red and Blue weren't exactly snatching every offensive rebound, losing in that category by a whopping 16-5 margin to the Lions. Penn also struggled to contain Columbia forward Ike Nweke, who put up a game-high 21 points, many of which came in crucial moments down the stretch.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO