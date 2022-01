Nick Sirianni is a pretty popular dude in the City of Brotherly Love at the moment. After drawing criticism for his overly excited initial press conference, and having his long-term future called into question after a brutal maiden seven-game stretch – don’t lie, you thought it too – the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie head coach left his ego at the door, went into the lab like Bobby “Boris” Pickett, and emerged with a lean, mean rushing machine that has since taken the NFC by storm.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO