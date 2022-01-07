49ers' Jaquiski Tartt: Questionable for Week 18

The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 18's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams missing some key players. The team was without tackle Trent Williams (elbow), cornerback K'Waun Williams, and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee). All three were among the 49ers' six inactive players. K'Waun Williams was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list...
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan jumped on a conference call with reporters on Monday, one day after his team's thrilling playoff-clinching 27-24 overtime road win over the Los Angeles Rams. He provided several injury updates. Trent Williams, tackle. Williams did not play on Sunday. He was inactive due...
Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
The Seattle Seahawks’ season has been, uh… not great, to say the least. This team was considered to be at the very least a playoff contender. However, untimely injuries to key players and a brutal midseason slump has caused them to be at the bottom of a competitive NFC West division.
Just after he signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, his original NFL team, quarterback Cam Newton held a press conference. The main theme of that Nov. 12 event was that Newton had come to Charlotte to work, not as a ceremonial figurehead. “This ain’t no parade,” Newton said....
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle in the fourth quarter of the Seattle Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, per coach Pete Carroll. Diggs, who's in the final year of his contract, was sobbing as he...
NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson entered the Week 18 home matchup against the Chicago Bears with a golden opportunity to make history. Jefferson notched an astounding 1,509 receiving yards over the Vikings’ opening 16 games of the campaign. The former LSU star simply formed stout chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
The Steelers kept their postseason chances alive with an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, and while Pittsburgh hasn’t officially earned a playoff berth, the organization is celebrating like it has. The Steelers will get into the playoffs as long as the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers...
If this was Mike Zimmer’s final game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, he’s going out with some angry fans. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, on Sunday afternoon, to conclude their 2021 regular season with a victory. While the fan base is likely happy with a win,...
The Miami Dolphins undoubtedly are on the upswing. After beating the New England Patriots in Sunday’s season finale, 33-24, the Dolphins clinched their second straight winning season. While that may not seem like much, it’s the first time the team has done so finishing the campaign 11-5 in both the 2000 and 2001 seasons.
La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays. Nearly four years later, the results are in: Signing Kirk Cousins was a mistake. It's a signing that ultimately could result in firings: the general manager, other leaders in the front office, members of the coaching staff and a head coach who knew this day might come. In fact, he basically predicted it.
Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the 2022 playoffs after missing the playoffs last year. And while the team is looking to see who they will play in the wild card round, it has been reported that one of their coordinators is looking to see where he will coach next.
