Stars' Thomas Harley: Back to minors

The wife of San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau took to Twitter to share that the couple’s 12-year-old son, Brody, was “almost kidnapped” on Wednesday during a family trip. “Brody had gone down to the hotel pool to grab his sunglasses he had forgot,” Christina Marleau wrote...
What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
The Boston Bruins showed they can in fact compete with and beat a top team, as they went into Tampa Bay and came away with a 5-2 win over the league-leading Lightning Saturday night. David Pastrnak led the way with two goals.
The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
LAS VEGAS -- Hockey fans in southern Nevada still love Marc-Andre Fleury. The adoration overflowed Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, where the 18-year veteran led the Chicago Blackhawks onto the ice for their game against his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans lined the end boards, pounded the glass,...
When Marc-Andre Fleury arrived in Las Vegas 4-plus years ago, he was joining what was considered a ragtag bunch of misfits, a group cast aside by their franchises and banished to the desert. Nearly every pundit predicted a last-place finish for the NHL's newest expansion team. How wrong we all...
Joshua was reassigned from the taxi squad to AHL Springfield on Sunday. The 25-year-old is averaging just 8:35 of ice time with four points in 17 games with St. Louis this season. Joshua hasn't appeared in an NHL game since Dec. 19.
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
Damiani was demoted to AHL Texas on Monday. Damiani scored a goal in his only NHL appearances Dec. 14 versus the Blues but has been a healthy scratch for the Stars' last two contests. The 21-year-old center's reassignment to the minors could be an indication that Tanner Kero (concussion) is nearing a return to action, though Dallas doesn't play until Wednesday's clash with Seattle.
In his first game back since being traded to the Blackhawks, the Golden Knights pay tribute to their first franchise goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury. Flower was back in the Fortress. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was back in the crease at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, but this time as a member of the...
The hockey world has been left reeling in the wake of the death of a Connecticut high schooler who died while playing in a junior varsity game Thursday night. Teddy Balkind, a 10th-grader at St. Luke's School, fell to the ice during the contest against Brunswick School. A player on the opposing team was unable to stop and accidentally collided with him, according to Wajih AlBaroudi of CBS Sports.
O'Connor cleared COVID-19 protocols and was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday. O'Connor has five points through 20 NHL games this season and last suited up on Jan. 2. The rookie forward will likely be back on the NHL roster or the taxi squad in the near future.
