They’re all the games that were supposed to launch in 2021!. We are 10 days into 2022 and it’s hard to see how this could be the year that turns everything around for us. Millions are sick from a new variant after a holiday, people have been stuck for days trying to get home from said holiday, we all had to learn about that woman who sold her farts online who’s now shifting to fart NFTs, and, worst of all, I was told my butt is as flat as a pancake. I thought my cheeks were at least scone-like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO