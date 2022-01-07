ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media challenge in honor of the late Betty White is helping a metro Atlanta animal rescue

By Wendy Corona, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — January is starting with a surge of support for animal shelters following the death of actress Betty White, who was an incredible advocate for animals.

“People are sending their love and appreciation for Betty White by making donations to FurKids,” said Samantha Shelton, the CEO and Founder of Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters.

This kind of support is happening at rescues and shelters across the country.

Shelton said January is usually a quiet month following the December flurry of fundraising and end of year donations.

However, January 2022 began with ‘The Betty White Challenge’ on social media and it is changing things.

The challenge asks people to donate at least $5 to a rescue or shelter on or by Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday.

Shelton said they’ve seen an uptick because of it.

Just this week, those donations allowed Furkids to transport cats North to ‘no kill’ shelters and to pull more than two dozen cats from animal control on Thursday.

“Today we’re providing all of their intake vetting. That’s what those donations allow us to do,” said Shelton.

This year, Furkids celebrates 20 years. The non-profit relies solely on donations and revenue from its thrift store and is hopeful this attention to support its efforts continues.

“We’re forever grateful for her voice and that she chose to help animals across our country,” Shelton expressed.

Furkids saved 5,040 animals in 2021.

Shelton explained how $5 can provide a vaccine. A $20 donation gets intake testing done and $50 covers the cost of spaying or neutering an animal.

To donated to FurKids, CLICK HERE.

